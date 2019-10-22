Police hunt for South Yarra hit-run driver who left motorcylist for dead

Police are appealing for help to find an Audi driver who struck and seriously injured a motorcyclist before fleeing on Sunday.

The motorcycle is believed to have been travelling along Williams Road, South Yarra, when the Audi pulled out of Bruce Street and collided with the bike at 4.35pm.

The driver of the black Audi abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, without stopping to assist the injured rider.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old Hughesdale man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have released images of the Audi involved in the incident.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with any information, dash cam footage, or who may have seen the Audi prior to or after the collision, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au