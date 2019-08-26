Police hunt man after sexual assault at Melbourne library

Police are hunting for a man who assaulted a woman outside a CBD library.

An unknown male offender approached the 20-year-old woman while she stood on Swanston Street at about 6.30pm on June 27.

The man struck up a conversation with the woman, before asking to give her a massage and sexually assaulting her.

The attacker fled soon after, saying he had to catch a train from Melbourne Central Station.

The offender is of Indian sub-continental appearance, aged in his mid-20s to early 30s, with a solid build, brown or black curly hair and dark eyes.

At the time of the offence he was wearing a red hooded jumper, dark pants, light coloured sneakers and a watch.

Police have released footage of the man who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au