Police hunt man who dragged liquor store worker down Lygon Street
Police are chasing a man who dragged a liquor store worker down Lygon Street.
Police have been told a man entered the Brunswick East store around 10pm on Wednesday night.
He grabbed two slabs and other items before walking out without paying.
The male attendant ran after the offender who got into a silver Toyota Camry and drove off.
The attendant, believed to be aged in his 60s, grabbed onto the car and was dragged for a short distance before letting go.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.
The offender is described as being approximately 40-years-old, medium build with dark hair, beard and moustache and was wearing a black jacket.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au