Police hunt man who dragged liquor store worker down Lygon Street

The attendant, believed to be aged in his 60s, grabbed onto the car and was dragged for a short distance before letting go.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.

The offender is described as being approximately 40-years-old, medium build with dark hair, beard and moustache and was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au