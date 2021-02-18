Police hunt man who sexually assaulted girl while swimming at Middle Brighton Pier

Police are on the hunt for a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at Middle Brighton Pier.

She was swimming with friends at Middle Brighton Pier on Wednesday, January 13, when she was attacked.

Investigators have been told she was swimming back to the ladder at the pier when an unknown man has grabbed her by the leg and sexually assaulted her.

He was last seen swimming from the area.

Police have today released a digital composite image of the suspect.

He’s believed to be aged in his 20s with short dark hair and a solid build.