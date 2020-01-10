Police hunt predator who assaulted a woman and dragged her into Brunswick laneway

Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad are hunting for a predator who assaulted a woman in Brunswick earlier this week.

The man stalked the woman as she alighted the number 6 tram on Lygon Street and walked to a nearby service station at the intersection of Glenlyon Road at about 12.40am on Wednesday, January 8.

The victim, aged in her 30s, then walked along Luscombe Street, where she became aware she was being followed.

The attacker grabbed her and dragged her into a laneway. The woman struggled and screamed, prompting the attacker to let go of her before jumping on a nearby bicycle and riding off.

He then headed south along Lygon Street, past Brunswick Road and east along the bike path.

CCTV footage reveals the man also followed another woman as she got off the number 6 tram at the tram stop opposite the East Brunswick Hotel just before 12.30am on the same night.

He followed this woman along Albert Street for a short distance, but it is unclear whether this woman was aware of his presence.

Images of the attacker has been released to the public. Anyone who recognises the man, or any woman who got off the number 6 tram at the tram stop opposite the East Brunswick Hotel just before 12.30am on Wednesday, January 8, is urged to contact police.

The attacker is believed to be about 170cm tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue and grey zip up hoodie, light coloured pants and a bike helmet at the time of the attack.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au