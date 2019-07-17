Police hunt sexual predator who assaulted a 12-year-old on a tram

Police are hunting a sexual predator who assaulted a 12-year-old boy on a Kew tram.

It is believed the man boarded the route 109 tram on Cotham Road at about 8.30am on February 8.

The man sat opposite the boy before sexually assaulting him.

The victim alighted the tram at Kew Junction and the man remained on the tram.

The offender is described as Asian in appearance, between 50 and 60-years-old, and was wearing a cream jacket with a distinctive parrot on the left breast.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au