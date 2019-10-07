Police hunt thieves who stole boats worth $250,000 from Melbourne’s east

Police are appealing for public assistance following the theft of two boats in Vermont on Saturday.

Investigators believe a group of between three and five people broke into a marine supplies business on Canterbury Road at about 5am.

The group stole two boats with a combined value of $250,000.

One of the stolen boats is a white and light blue Malibu with the registration ‘UM709’ on a trailer with the registration ‘Z19075’.

The second boat is a white and dark blue Malibu with the registration ‘RO570’, and a trailer registered ‘W2111’.

The thieves are believed to have arrived in two vehicles, a dark-coloured Nissan Patrol and a black SUV.

Investigators are keen to speak with a person who walked past the marine supplies shop at around 5.30am, and had to walk onto the road because the offenders were blocking the footpath while hooking up one of the boats.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au