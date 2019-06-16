Exclusive: Senior cop in hospital after Toorak train station bashing

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

It’s been revealed the victim of the shocking assault at Heyington Station on Saturday was Victoria Police’s top public transport cop.

Chris O’Neill, Assistant Commissioner of Transit and Public Safety, remains in hospital after being allegedly set upon by two young men.

Police are urging the two thugs to hand themselves in after the shocking incident at Toorak.

Mr O’Neill was kicked and punched to the head and chest about 5.30pm Saturday.

Police have released images of the alleged attackers — one was wearing a red baseball cap, a grey jumper and black shorts.

The other was wearing a white baseball cap, a grey jumper and cargo pants.