Police hunting pair responsible for series of burglaries across the state

Police are a hunting a man and women believe to be responsible for a number of burglaries across Victoria this month.

The spate of incidents began on July 1, when a van was was stolen at 2:45am and used for an attempted burglary in Moonee Ponds an hour later.

A day later, the van was spotted at a business in Laverton North at 12:55am, where a rock was thrown through its glass doors and CCTV equipment stolen.

Then van was next spotted on July 3 in Warrnambool where a rock was thrown through a glass door again and an office ransacked.

Investigators believe the same offenders are responsible for the spate of incidents as well as a subsequent series of offences which started on July 8.

Anyone who is able to identify the pair or with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au