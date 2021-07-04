Police investigate after explosions in three Melbourne suburbs

Police are investigating after a series of explosions in Northcote, Ivanhoe and East Kew last night.

In one incident, an explosive device was placed inside a washing machine on the back of a ute parked on Kilby Road, East Kew just after 9pm.

The vehicle was extensively damaged when the device detonated. It has been towed for forensic investigation.

Two other explosion incidents were also reported in Melbourne’s north-east earlier in the night.

Explosion noises were first heard in James Street, Northcote at about 8.25pm.

Just before 9pm, explosions were heard in Maltravers Road, Ivanhoe.

In both locations, multiple rubbish bins and letterboxes had been destroyed.

No one was injured during the incidents.

A police investigation is ongoing.

