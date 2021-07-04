3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police investigate after explosions in..

Police investigate after explosions in three Melbourne suburbs

40 mins ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Police investigate after explosions in three Melbourne suburbs

Police are investigating after a series of explosions in Northcote, Ivanhoe and East Kew last night.

In one incident, an explosive device was placed inside a washing machine on the back of a ute parked on Kilby Road, East Kew just after 9pm.

The vehicle was extensively damaged when the device detonated. It has been towed for forensic investigation.

Two other explosion incidents were also reported in Melbourne’s north-east earlier in the night.

Explosion noises were first heard in James Street, Northcote at about 8.25pm.

Just before 9pm, explosions were heard in Maltravers Road, Ivanhoe.

In both locations, multiple rubbish bins and letterboxes had been destroyed.

No one was injured during the incidents.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332