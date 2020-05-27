3AW
Police investigate alleged kidnapping at Ballarat

4 hours ago
Police are investigating reports of a kidnapping at Ballarat.

A 19-year-old woman has told investigators she was driving along Humphrey Street when she stopped to let a light coloured sedan pass around 10pm on Tuesday night.

The occupants of that vehicle have allegedly put her in the boot and driven around for 10 minutes before leaving her a short distance from where her ordeal began.

Police said the parties were known to each-other and there is no ongoing safety concerns for the general public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au

