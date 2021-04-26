One dead and another fighting for life after suspected stabbing in Geelong

A man is under police guard in hospital as police investigate the death of a man at Thomson in Geelong yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Fagg Street address shortly before 4pm following reports of an altercation and stabbing.

A 26-year-old Corio man died at the scene.

A second person, a 24-year-old Corio man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old North Geelong man is in hospital under police guard and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The homicide squad is investigating.

