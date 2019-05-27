Police investigate fight near MCG after Dreamtime clash

Police are investigating an assault following the Dreamtime At The ‘G match on Saturday night.

A group of men – some wearing Richmond football jumpers – were involved in an altercation in a public car park on Olympic Boulevard before 11pm.

The incident escalated and resulted in one man punching at least one other.

Investigators have identified some of the parties involved but believe that there were a number of others in the area who may have witnessed the event or have footage.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au