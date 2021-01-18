Man charged with murdering brother in Hastings car park

Image: 9News Melbourne

A man has been charged with the murder of his brother at Hastings.

Joshua Tovey, 29, suffered life-threatening stab wounds and stumbled 200 metres to a Queen Street car park at about 7am on Monday.

Paramedics were called, but he died at the scene.

The victim’s brother, 25-year-old Jesse, allegedly stabbed him before going to a friend’s house for a shower.

He was arrested later on Monday.

He will face the Melbourne Magistrates Court today, charged with one count of murder.

