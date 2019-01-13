Police investigate series of possible drink spikings in Ballarat

Police are investigating a spate of possible cases of drink spiking in Ballarat.

So far three people have made separate reports to police alleging they believe someone spiked their drink in Ballarat on Saturday night.

Leading Senior Constable told Ross and John the three victims came to police and said they were unable to recall parts of their evening.

“They had attended a number of different licensed venues in Ballarat,” Snr Const. West said.

“They weren’t actually out together.”

Click PLAY below for more

Fortunately, none required medical treatment.

Police are encouraging any further victims as well as witnesses to come forward.