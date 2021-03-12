Police investigate stabbing following fight involving as many as 10 people

At least one person has been stabbed during a fight involving as many as 10 people.

3AW Afternoons was alerted to the incident at Moonee Ponds on Friday afternoon.

Victoria Police said they were called to the altercation on Pattison Street about 12.30pm.

All those involved had fled the scene by the time they arrived, but officers found blood on the street.

A 29-year-old man has since taken himself to hospital with stab wounds to the upper body.

Police are investigating whether he was involved in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.