Police investigate suspicious fire that engulfed a home in Melbourne’s west

A house fire in Melbourne’s west which triggered evacuations in neighbouring homes has been deemed suspicious.

The home in President Road in Albanvale, which is under renovation, was unoccupied when a fire took hold at about 2am.

The property was fully engulfed in flames and neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Fire Rescue Victoria brought the blaze under control in about 25 minutes.

The fire has been deemed suspicious.

A crime scene guard is at the property and police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a fire in Brunswick East last night.

Fire crews were able to contain that blaze to a Lee Street shed.

