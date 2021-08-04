Police investigate suspicious fire that engulfed a home in Melbourne’s west
A house fire in Melbourne’s west which triggered evacuations in neighbouring homes has been deemed suspicious.
The home in President Road in Albanvale, which is under renovation, was unoccupied when a fire took hold at about 2am.
The property was fully engulfed in flames and neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.
Fire Rescue Victoria brought the blaze under control in about 25 minutes.
The fire has been deemed suspicious.
A crime scene guard is at the property and police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Meanwhile, police are also investigating a fire in Brunswick East last night.
Fire crews were able to contain that blaze to a Lee Street shed.
