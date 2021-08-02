3AW
Police investigate suspicious Pakenham shop fire

11 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Police are investigating after a fire broke out at a Pakenham shop early this morning.

The fire in Centre Court Arcade began at about 4am and was extinguished a short time later.

A crime scene has been established.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined but police are treating it as suspicious.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crmestoppersvic.com.au

