Police have confirmed they’re investigating a road rage incident in Hallam.

A driver of a white Dawoo Ute rammed a blue Pajero car on Belgrave-Hallam Rd around 2.25pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Both occupants then exited their respective vehicles and were involved in a physical altercation.

The driver of the Dawoo was stabbed during the incident.

The Pajero driver remains on the run.