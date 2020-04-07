Police issue blunt warning to protesters planning on breaking social distancing rules

Victoria Police says it will have “no hesitation” in fining protesters who attend a rally on Thursday for breaching social distancing rules.

The protest, being organised by the United Workers Union, will take place in the form of car convoys in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in response to the government’s “woefully inadequate” job seeker wage subsidy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3AW Breakfast asked police whether that was a valid reason to leave home.

STATEMENT FROM POLICE

“As directed by the Chief Health Officer, there are only four reasons why people should leave their home – to get essential goods and services, for care and other compassionate reasons, to work or study, or to exercise. It’s very simple – outside of these reasons, people must stay home.”

“If a person is in breach of the Chief Health Officer’s directions, Victoria Police has the ability to issue a $1652 on-the-spot fine. Of course our officers can use discretion, but the time for leniency is coming to an end and people need to get the message – if it’s not an essential activity, you need to stay home.”

“Victoria Police is attempting to engage with the event organisers to make it clear there will be a police presence and we will have no hesitation issuing infringement notices to those in clear breach of the Chief Health Officer’s directions.”