Police issue warrant for Bourke Street driver who sent pedestrians running

1 hour ago
3AW News
Police are calling for help to find the man they believe sped erratically down Bourke Street mall last week, terrifying pedestrians.

Investigators have issued a warrant for 20-year-old Bryce O’Donnell, who they believe was driving the green Mitsubishi Lancer, which sped off while trying to evade police.

The car travelled north along Swanston Street before turning into Bourke Street mall and driving along the tram tracks, then crashing into a bollard.

The vehicle was later found in an underground carpark on Ashworth Street at Albert Park, without number plates.

O’Donnell is known to frequent the Ballarat area.

He is approximately 180cm tall, thin build, brown hair with blue eyes.

Anyone who sights O’Donnell or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

