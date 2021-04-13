3AW
Police looking for missing campers turn attention to Mt Hotham

3 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Police investigating the disappearance of Russell Hill and Carol Clay have turned their attention to Mt Hotham.

The campers, aged in their 70s, went missing from Wonnangatta Valley in Victoria’s alps in March last year.

“Detectives have been given some sort of information that has pointed them towards this area,” Nine News reporter Elisabeth Moss told 3AW Breakfast.

“At this stage, the details are pretty limited as to what that is.”

3aw breakfast
News
