3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police ‘lost for words’ at..

Police ‘lost for words’ at life-saving luck that could save a driver’s life

10 hours ago
Ross and John

A driver involved in a serious crash has been given a chance of survival thanks to two eagle-eyed police officers and a piece of good fortune this morning.

The officers spotted what they initially thought was an abandoned car off Taggerty-Thornton Road (pictured above) at Thornton, near Marysville, about 1.45am.

But upon closer inspection they realised the car had hit a tree, and the driver was slumped over the wheel.

They started first aid and called an ambulance that, in another piece of good luck, happened to be very close to the normally isolated scene.

The man, 37, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It’s believed the police officers arrived very soon after the crash.

Benalla Sergeant Gavin Duncan says, given the remote location and near freezing temperatures, he’s “still shaking my head” at the fortunate set of circumstances that possibly saved the man’s life.

“It’s very likely that if these boys hadn’t found him, he wouldn’t have been found until the sun came up,” he told Ross and John on 3AW Breakfast.

“I’m almost lost for words; it’s a set of circumstances so unlikely.

“I really hope he gets to make the most of it and carry on with his life.”

Click PLAY to hear Benalla Sergeant Gavin Duncan explain the full story to Ross and John

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.