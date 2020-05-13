Police ‘lost for words’ at life-saving luck that could save a driver’s life

A driver involved in a serious crash has been given a chance of survival thanks to two eagle-eyed police officers and a piece of good fortune this morning.

The officers spotted what they initially thought was an abandoned car off Taggerty-Thornton Road (pictured above) at Thornton, near Marysville, about 1.45am.

But upon closer inspection they realised the car had hit a tree, and the driver was slumped over the wheel.

They started first aid and called an ambulance that, in another piece of good luck, happened to be very close to the normally isolated scene.

The man, 37, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It’s believed the police officers arrived very soon after the crash.

Benalla Sergeant Gavin Duncan says, given the remote location and near freezing temperatures, he’s “still shaking my head” at the fortunate set of circumstances that possibly saved the man’s life.

“It’s very likely that if these boys hadn’t found him, he wouldn’t have been found until the sun came up,” he told Ross and John on 3AW Breakfast.

“I’m almost lost for words; it’s a set of circumstances so unlikely.

“I really hope he gets to make the most of it and carry on with his life.”

Click PLAY to hear Benalla Sergeant Gavin Duncan explain the full story to Ross and John