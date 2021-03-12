3AW
Police make eight arrests following CBD stabbing spree

4 hours ago
Article image for Police make eight arrests following CBD stabbing spree

Victoria Police has arrested eight people in a blitz relating to the stabbing spree in Melbourne’s CBD on Monday morning.

Police executed warrants at 11 properties in Dandenong, Langwarrin, Pakenham, Berwick, Dandenong North, Cranbourne, Clyde North and Doveton from the early hours of Friday morning.

Those arrested include:

  • A 19-year-old Langwarrin man;
  • An 18-year-old Dandenong North man;
  • A 20-year-old Cranbourne man;
  • An 18-year-old Clyde North man;
  • An 18-year-old Dandenong North man;
  • A 19-year-old Dandenong man;
  • A n 18-year-old Doveton man; and
  • A 16-year-old Pakenham boy.

All are being interviewed by police, who expect to lay criminal charges in the near future.

Six people were stabbed following an out-of-control party in an apartment in Melbourne’s CBD.

Police became aware of the situation when a 19-year-old Dandenong North man flagged them down at Southern Cross Station at about 2.20am.

He was later taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

