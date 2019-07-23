Police make fresh plea to help find one of Australia’s most wanted

Police have made a fresh appeal to the public to help track down Victoria’s most wanted man.

Graham Potter, 61, has been on the run for almost a decade.

The convicted murderer, who brutally bludgeoned a teenage girl to death in Wollongong in 1981, was released in 1996 and later charged with conspiracy to murder somebody else.

He skipped bail and has been on the run ever since.

He was last spotted at a Tully campsite in north Queensland in August, 2010.

But has he been smart or lucky?

“I think lucky,” Detective Leading Senior Constable Brendan Finn told Neil Mitchell.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW