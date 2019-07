RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Victoria Police have confirmed a man has been charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of drugs following a car intercept on the Hume Freeway.

Neil Mitchell was alerted to the intercept, which happened on Monday.

Police found 2.5 kilograms of the drug ice while searching a car during a routine intercept near Seymour.

The man, a 31-year-old from NSW, will face court on Tuesday.