Police make massive find during Southbank arrest

5 hours ago
Article image for Police make massive find during Southbank arrest

Police have uncovered at least $5 million in cash in a drug bust at Southbank.

A 47-year-old South Australian man was intercepted driving a truck on Dorcas Street about 9.30pm on Tuesday night.

Police then executed a search warrant and found the cash, as well as a quantity of drugs.

The man has been charged with knowingly possessing proceeds of crime with intent to conceal the proceeds of crime, trafficking cocaine and possessing cocaine.

He is due to front court today.

