Police Minister ‘disappointed’ accused police attackers were given bail

18 mins ago
in studio with tom elliott

The Police Minister admits she’s “disappointed” four people accused of assaulting police officers at St Kilda have been given bail.

Lisa Neville told Tom Elliott she found vision of the alleged assault in the early hours hard to watch.

“It’s a matter for the court and it’s their decision process, but I’d have to back police here in opposing bail,” she said.

“These are terrible crimes.”

