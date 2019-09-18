Police minister says Richmond resident’s claim is ‘complete rubbish’

Police minister Lisa Neville says it’s “complete rubbish” to suggest Victoria Police has been directed to refrain from arresting criminals of African descent due to fears of being labelled racist.

A distraught Lisa got in contact with Tom Elliott on Monday, disappointed and concerned about how police responded to an out-of-control party at her Richmond apartment complex.

She made the extraordinary claim that one officer had told her police had been directed to avoid confronting youths of African descent.

Police dismissed that claim when quizzed on 3AW Drive, highlighting the fact that three people had been arrested.

Lisa Neville said it was wrong to suggest police looked at skin colour before dealing with alleged incidents.

“They don’t do that and nor would they,” she said.

“Police have a clear message that there is high harm, high impact crimes being committed by youth offenders, including young African people, and their role is to arrest and disrupt that.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive