Police murders: Four dead in Paris knife attack

A knife-wielding police employee has gone on a rampage in Paris, killing four of his colleagues.

The IT worker, 45, used a ceramic knife, which was able to be smuggled past metal detectors at the Paris police headquarters.

He then stabbed and killed three police officers and an administrative employee before being shot dead.

A fifth person is in hospital in a critical condition, undergoing surgery.

The man had worked for the police force for more than 20 years.

According to police union officials, the attack may have been motivated by an internal workplace dispute.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner spoke at the scene saying the attacker “had never shown any behavioural difficulties or anything to raise an alarm”.

Image: Picture Alliance