Police nab 14-year-old after high speed chase comes to a dramatic end

A 14-year-old teenager has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a lengthy, high speed pursuit that ended in the boy jumping out of a moving vehicle.

The teen was spotted in Footscray and Sunshine yesterday, driving an Audi A5, which was allegedly stolen in an aggravated burglary at Werribee on Saturday.

Police attempted to stop the teen, but he refused to pull over.

Police allege the same suspect then carried out a burglary at a home in the Geelong suburb of Newtown at about 5pm.

Officers then spotted the car travelling at 140km/h on Thompsons Road in North Geelong, and gave chase.

The Air Wing assisted officers on the ground, successfully deploying stop sticks to halt the teen at Werribee.

The 14-year-old exited the moving vehicle and jumped over a fence in an attempt to flee.

Police arrested him with the assistance of the dog squad.

He has been remanded in custody on multiple charges including aggravated burglary, reckless conduct endangering life and unlicensed driving.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au