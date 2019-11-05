3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police nab 18 alleged drug drivers..

Police nab 18 alleged drug drivers after music festival in rural Victoria

1 hour ago
3AW News

Police say they are “extremely disappointed” with driver behaviour after a music festival near Seymour yesterday.

State Highway Patrol police nabbed 18 alleged drug drivers in Tallarook, near the Chi Wow Wah Town music festival, between noon and 4pm on Monday.

One-in-four people who received an oral drug test recorded a positive result for an illicit substance.

A total of eight men and 10 women, aged between 18 and 59, were nabbed by the operation.

Superintendent John Fitzpatrick said, “police were extremely disappointed with the behaviour of the participants driving home after the event”.

Image: Damien Meyer

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332