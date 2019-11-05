Police nab 18 alleged drug drivers after music festival in rural Victoria

Police say they are “extremely disappointed” with driver behaviour after a music festival near Seymour yesterday.

State Highway Patrol police nabbed 18 alleged drug drivers in Tallarook, near the Chi Wow Wah Town music festival, between noon and 4pm on Monday.

One-in-four people who received an oral drug test recorded a positive result for an illicit substance.

A total of eight men and 10 women, aged between 18 and 59, were nabbed by the operation.

Superintendent John Fitzpatrick said, “police were extremely disappointed with the behaviour of the participants driving home after the event”.

Image: Damien Meyer