Police officer charged over photos of former North Melbourne coach

A police officer has been charged after photos of former North Melbourne coach Dani Laidley in custody were shared.

The detective leading senior constable from the South Metro Region is facing six charges.

They’ve been charged with one count of unauthorised access of police information, four counts of unauthorised disclosure of police information and one count of misconduct in public office.

He remains suspended and will face court in March next year.

Victoria Police said it had interviewed 274 employees over the matter.

Three people, including two police officers and one police custody officer, remain suspended and face potential criminal action.

46 people, including 39 police officers and seven public servants, will face internal disciplinary action.

The remaining 224 people have been cleared of any criminal or internal disciplinary action after it was determined they had been sent the photos after they appeared on social media.