Police officer flung into the air before dramatic arrest

5 hours ago
Extraordinary footage has emerged of a police officer being flung into the air while trying to stop an alleged offender from driving away.

The incident happened at South Yarra.

The driver was arrested nearby a short time later.

Thankfully, the officer involved is only believed to have received minor injuries.

