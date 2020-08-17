Police officer flung into the air before dramatic arrest

Extraordinary footage has emerged of a police officer being flung into the air while trying to stop an alleged offender from driving away.

The incident happened at South Yarra.

The driver was arrested nearby a short time later.

Thankfully, the officer involved is only believed to have received minor injuries.

Incredible video of a @VictoriaPolice officer being thrown through the air as he tried to stop a man driving away in South Yarra. The driver was arrested nearby and is set to appear in court this morning. pic.twitter.com/HL58pWujrP — Paul Dowsley (@paul_dowsley) August 17, 2020

