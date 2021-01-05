3AW
  • Home
  • News
  • Police swarm Brunswick home after..

Police swarm Brunswick home after officer allegedly punched in the face

3 hours ago
Article image for Police swarm Brunswick home after officer allegedly punched in the face

A police officer has allegedly been punched in the face after a welfare check on a home in Brunswick this afternoon.

A Word on the Street caller alerted 3AW Drive to the heavy police activity in Cooper Street at around 3.20pm.

A man allegedly punched a police officer in the face before retreating into the home.

Critical Incident Response Team members negotiated with the man and he was arrested.

The officer suffered minor facial injuries.

 

