Police swarm Brunswick home after officer allegedly punched in the face
A police officer has allegedly been punched in the face after a welfare check on a home in Brunswick this afternoon.
A Word on the Street caller alerted 3AW Drive to the heavy police activity in Cooper Street at around 3.20pm.
A man allegedly punched a police officer in the face before retreating into the home.
Critical Incident Response Team members negotiated with the man and he was arrested.
The officer suffered minor facial injuries.