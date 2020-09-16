Police ramming duo arrested after their getaway attempt was foiled by a garden bed

A man and a woman who allegedly rammed a police car east of Melbourne last night were arrested after their quick getaway was thwarted by a garden bed.

Police were attempting to intercept the duo in a BMW sedan on Hill Avenue in Marysville last night.

Officers say the driver deliberately drove at police at about about 11pm.

The BMW then left the road and became bogged in a garden bed.

Police arrested the two occupants of the vehicle — 37-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.

The pair remain in police custody.

Press PLAY below for more.