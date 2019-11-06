Police ramp up search for hiker missing in Victorian high country

Police are ramping up their search for a Hampton man missing near Mount Buller.

Niels Becker, 39, was due to return back to his vehicle eight days ago, on October 29, but failed to do so.

A search party of more than 70 people, including police, SES, DELWP and Bush Search and Rescue, are looking for the man today.

Mr Becker left Upper Jamieson Hut on October 24.

On October 26, he texted his family from the Valejo Ganther Hut and told them he intended to hike to Mount Stirling.

Mr Becker is a competent hiker and is believed to have been well equipped and familiar with the area.

Police have released an image of the missing man in the hope that someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen Niels throughout his travels.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mansfield Police Station on 5775 2555.