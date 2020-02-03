Police release CCTV of fleeing gangs amid investigation into teen’s St Albans death

Police have released images and CCTV footage as they try an track down those responsible for the death of a teenage boy in St Albans last year.

Aguer Akech died after he was assaulted in an altercation between two groups at the Keilor Plains Railway Station in the early hours of December 22.

Aguer fled the scene, but later collapsed on Regan Street near the western side carpark and emergency services were called, but the South Australian teen died at the scene.

Police say two groups of boys and young men, who were known to each other, met at the Station about 11.30pm over a dispute regarding a vehicle.

Officers subsequently arrested 10 people from across both groups on the night, however all were released pending further enquiries.

No one has been charged in relation to Aguer’s death.

Investigators have today released CCTV footage (above) and images in the hope members of the public will be able to assist with the identification of people who were at the scene.

The footage shows a number of males, aged possibly in their mid- to late-teens through to early 20s, in the vicinity of the railway station around the time of the incident.

Homicide Squad detectives are urging anyone who witnessed or heard any suspicious activity in the area between 11pm on Saturday, December 21 and 2am on Sunday, December 22 to come forward.