Police release descriptions of gatecrashers wanted over fatal attack on teen

3 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Police release descriptions of gatecrashers wanted over fatal attack on teen

Police have released descriptions of three people wanted over a fatal attack on a teenager at Tooradin last month.

Jason Langhans died in hospital on Saturday, three weeks after being assaulted with a screw driver in an unprovoked attack at a house party.

Victoria Police now wants public help identifying three people wanted over the attack on the 17-year-old.

It’s believed they were gatecrashers at the 16th birthday party and arrived towards the end of the night.

They’re described as middle eastern in appearance, believed to be of driving age and all about 170 centimetres tall.

They were dressed in dark clothing and one is believed to have visible injuries to the left side of his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

News
