Police release ‘extraordinary’ footage of Leongatha jewellery shop burglary

Police have released footage of a break-in at a jewellery store in Leongatha, which Ross and Russel have described as “extraordinary”.

Scroll down for the footage.

A black Lexus SUV was stolen from a house on Dunbar Grove in Churchill at about 2.30am on February 15.

Two men arrived at a jewellery store in Bair Street, Leongatha, in the stolen vehicle 15 minutes later.

Armed with a sledgehammer, one of the offenders smashed his way into the store, causing extensive damage.

The pair then entered and stole watches, pearls and jewellery before fleeing in the stolen car.

One man was wearing an orange jumpsuit, while the other was wearing a grey beanie and navy tracksuit pants.

The stolen car was found burnt out near Rices Road in Rosedale on February 27.

Press PLAY below for more from Victoria Police.

Press PLAY below to see the footage Ross and Russel say is “extraordinary”.

Anyone who recognises the pair is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au