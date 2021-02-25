Frightening footage: Armed home invaders smash their way into a Keilor East home

Police have released terrifying footage of a violent home invasion in Keilor East.

An unknown man used a sledgehammer to smash down the door of a Nicola Court home at about 3.25am on December 18.

He was accompanied by two other men, one armed with a tomahawk and the other with a semi-automatic gun.

Two occupants were in the home at the time of the terrifying invasion. One of the occupants, a 44-year-old man, was assaulted by the thugs.

The invaders stole more than $40,000 worth of property and a grey Audi sedan, with the registration AWH013.

The stolen car was last seen travelling in convoy with a white Dodge station wagon, which is also believed to have been stolen in a separate incident.

Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman told Ross and Russel “there is no evidence to suggest the parties are known to each other”.

Police want to speak to the three men in the footage.

Anyone who recognises the men or with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via crimestoppersvic.com.au