Frightening footage: Gun-wielding robber holds up Keysborough bottle shop

2 hours ago
Police have released frightening footage of a gun-wielding robber holding up a bottle shop in a bid to find the thug.

  • Scroll down for footage of the scary incident.

The man entered the shop on the corner of Corrigan Road and Kingsclere Avenue at about 6.25pm on Sunday.

He threatened a worker with a gun and stope the cash register, before fleeing in a grey Toyota RAV4.

The car was found set alight soon after in Springvale South.

The robber has not been identified.

A man and a woman were inside the bottle shop at the time of the frightening robbery, but have not yet come forward to police.

Police would like to speak to the pair and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Press PLAY below to see the footage.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

News
