Police release images of man wanted in relation to posing as an authorised officer

Police have called on the public to help find Abdulfatah Awow.

The 25-year-old is wanted in relation to stalking and attempt to procure sexual act by fraud.

It comes after a woman was allegedly asked for sexual acts by a man posing as an authorised officer while doing quarantine at home.

The 25-year-old is wanted in relation to stalking and attempt to procure sexual act by fraud.

Investigators have released an image of Awow in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.

He is known to frequent the Carlton area.

Investigators believe Awow is actively avoiding police, anyone who sights him is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au