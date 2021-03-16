3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police release photos of man wanted for questioning over horror South Yarra bashing

5 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Police release photos of man wanted for questioning over horror South Yarra bashing

Police have released photos of a man wanted for questioning over the horror bashing of a 78-year-old outside a South Yarra church.

Penelope was opening Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church on Saturday morning when she was approached by an unknown man at about 6.15am.

He punched and kicked her before stealing her shopping trolley.

She sustained brain bleeds, and a broken hip and wrist in the cruel attack.

Investigators have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police are also calling for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332