Police renew search for father of five who vanished more than a year ago

Police are scouring bushland at Labertouche in Gippsland for a car, and possibly the remains of missing Lakes Entrance father of five, Dalibor ‘Dale’ Pantic.

The 38-year-old, who was involved in drug dealing, was last seen at a farm in Perry Bridge on April 10, 2019.

His car was seen being driven by someone else towards Labertouche two days after he disappeared, and was spotted numerous times in the days following his disappearance.

The vehicle is yet to be found.

Police are making a renewed push for information relating to the disappearance.

They have again released images of Dale’s car, a 2005 model Ford Falcon with the registration number ‘1NK 8BP’.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper, from the Missing Persons Squad, said he believes someone knows what happened to Dale.

“Dale’s disappearance has been described as being extremely out of character,” he said in a press release.

“Someone out there has the answers we need – I can promise that police are absolutely going to keep searching for them ourselves, but if you do know something, then the time to come forward is now.”

Dale is approximately 178cm tall, with a solid build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who saw Dale around the time of his disappearance, who may have seen his Ford sedan or anyone with other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppers.com.au