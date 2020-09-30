3AW
Police replace guards at quarantine hotels mid-shift amid COVID-19 concerns

7 hours ago
3AW News

Private security guards have been stood down and replaced by police at Victoria’s remaining quarantine hotels.

The move, revealed by The Age, happened mid-shift yesterday after health workers raised concern that the mistakes that led to Victoria’s second COVID-19 wave were being made again.

Currently, quarantine hotels in Victoria are only being used for positive cases or close contacts of positive cases who cannot self isolate at home.

The Department of Justice is running the program but Alfred Health had subcontracted Spotless for some work, including security roles.

Nine staff have tested positive since late July.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says he believes they weren’t infected at the hotels.

The situation will be examined by the hotel quarantine inquiry.

