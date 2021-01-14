3AW
  Police rescue stranded would-be thief..

Police rescue stranded would-be thief after boat ransacking goes wrong

6 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
A would-be thief had to be rescued by police after she found herself stranded on a boat anchored off the Mornington Peninsula last night.

Police were called to reports of an intoxicated man and woman paddling out to a boat moored about 200m off-shore at Capel Sound and about 7.30pm.

The pair allegedly ransacked a boat, searching for alcohol, but came up empty-handed.

The 59-year-old man swam back to shore, but the 46-year-old Rosebud woman decided she was too drunk to make it back.

A police officer, concerned for the woman’s safety after reports she was seen clinging to the back of the boat, stripped to his undies and swam out to the boat and assisted the woman back to shore.

Methamphetamines, cannabis and Valium were allegedly found in the woman’s handbag, which she had abandoned on shore.

She was charged with possession of drug of dependence, being drunk and disorderly in a public place, tamper with a vessel, attempt to take charge of a vessel while under the influence, and commit indictable offence while on bail.

She will appear before the Frankston Magistrates’ Court today.

3AW Breakfast
News
