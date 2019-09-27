Police reveal shocking arrest numbers at Listen Out music festival

Victoria Police has arrested almost 40 per cent of people they’ve searched for drugs at the Listen Out music festival at Catani Gardens.

Acting Inspector Ron Klajnblat revealed the shocking figure just after 5pm on Friday.

He told 3AW Drive 19 of the 50 people searched by police had been arrested.

More than 20,000 partygoers are at the event.

“We can only do so much,” Acting Inspector Klajnblat said.

“With this many people at an event, it is very hard to police.

“We do throw resources at it to make sure everybody has a safe evening.”

