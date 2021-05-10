Police save dog in dramatic off shore rescue!

Police have jumped in the ocean off the Mornington Peninsula to save a border collie who found himself almost 200 metres off shore.

The dog was spotted trying to swim towards Melbourne on Sunday.

First Constable Travis Perkins was the officer who ended up in the water rescuing the pooch.

“He was pretty knackered, it’s fair to say,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“If we hadn’t have got to him, I daresay he would have drowned, for sure.”

The dog has since been reunited with his owner.

