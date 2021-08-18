Police search a Victorian creek for body of man who went missing more than a year ago

There’s been a major development in the suspicious disappearance of a Hells Angels associate.

Adelaide concreter Kerry Giakoumis was last seen at the Hells Angels clubhouse in Thomastown in the early hours of June 10 last year.

The 29-year-old had travelled from Adelaide to Melbourne five days earlier with two associates who police believe are members of the Hells Angels.

Police investigating the suspicious disappearance have received new information and are searching the Jackson Creek area of Diggers Rest, north-west of Melbourne, for Mr Giakoumis’s body.

Investigators say he was not a patched member of the Hells Angels but had arranged to meet to gang members.

He was due to fly home on June 10 but he never boarded the flight.

Police believe a dispute broke out at the Thomastown Hells Angels clubhouse on the night the missing man was last seen.

A new image has also been released today of a man police are trying to identify.

